Kandha Kadamba Kathir Vela

Parvathiamma(Latha) is the domineering mother of three sons Kandha(Prabhu), Kadamba(S.V.Sekhar) and Kathirvela(Vivek), who do her every bidding. They move around in an auto and work at their own hotel. Parvatiamma has disavowed her only daughter ever since she ran away with a barber Vedivelan(Vadivelu). Now the daughter's wish is to have her brothers present at the function of her son. Vadivelan takes this task upon himself and enters the household. His first job is to fix up the marriages of the sons with Rupini(Roja), Ragini(Sarala) and Rohini(Nirosha). Parvatiamma counterattacks by first ejecting him from the house and then separating her sons from their wives. Whether the couples reunite and Vedivelan succeeds or not forms the rest of the story.