Kandireega

Sreenu (Ram) is the son of Vishwanatham (Chandra Mohan). He is a high school drop out in Anakapalle and wants to marry his uncle’s (Dharmavarapu Subramanyam) daughter Bujji (Swati Reddy). She rejects him stating that he doesn’t have college education. Sreenu, who is clever and street-smart decides to go to Hyderabad for further education. While travelling in the train, he bashes up a bunch of rowdies teasing college girls. At the college in Hyderabad, he meets Shruthi (Hansika Motwani) and falls in love with her. The city gangster Bhavani (Sonu Sood) is in love with her and blackmails her to marry him. He beats anyone moving closely with Shruthi. Meanwhile, henchmen of Warangal Rajanna (Jaya Prakash Reddy), a dreaded chieftain, are looking for Sreenu in the city.