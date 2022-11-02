Kandukondain Kandukondain

Not Available

Two young women with differing views on love find themselves with three suitors. Sowmya (Tabu) attracts the attention of aspiring film director Manohar (Ajith), while wounded Captain Bala (Mammootty) falls for her younger, hopelessly romantic sister, Meenu (Aishwarya Rai) but hesitates because he is much older than she. Meanwhile, Meenu meets and falls for a businessman with a passion for poetry, Srikanth (Abbas). Manohar goes to Madras to make a film and prove himself worthy of Sowmya, and Srikanth's business collapses, and he also departs to find someone who will lend him the money to pay off his investors.