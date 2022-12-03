Kandyland: The Movie

Not Available

In February 2016, rock 'n' roll trio Thelma & the Sleaze embarked on the world's first “Intra-City Tour”. They played 31 shows in 29 days and raffled off a promotional mini-van in the process, in an unprecedentedly absurd publicity stunt that raised the bar for independent artists everywhere. Exploring the furthest of reaches of Nashville’s music scene, blazing new trails in its wake, the film follows the twists and turns, triumphs and follies of all 29 days as Thelma & the Sleaze bring their raw rock 'n' roll fury through DIY spaces, art galleries, laundromats, screen printing shops, record stores, clothing shops, candy factories, roller rinks and even a McDonald’s.