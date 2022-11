Not Available

On Saturday, June 28th, 2008 the Hague rock band Kane gave a concert swirling in the Kuip in Rotterdam. Last year, Kane worked in New York for the recording of their fourth album. During this compelling stadium concert Kane spent much new work, but of course also big hits as Rain down on me, So Glad You Made It and Damn those eyes. "Playing at De Kuip has something magical," said Woesthoff. And it shows. Indeed, that splash off the screen as you watch this DVD!