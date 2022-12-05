Not Available

Kanema's Song is a character driven film about 18 years old Erna Kanema who is growing up in Reykjavik with her Icelandic mother, her Zambian father, and her young sister Audur. Kanema wishes that they would have more contact with their relatives in Zambia and she feels that she lacks understanding of her cultural roots. Through her intense involvement in music she starts a journey of research which eventually leads to a better understanding of Zambia's musical tradition and at the same time she becomes more whole in her own identity. (from icelandicfilms.info)