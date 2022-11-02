Kangalal Kaidhu Sei

Not Available

John Vaseegaran is a young man who ranks fifth richest millionaire in India and 30th on the international level. The plot opens in a graveyard where Vaseegran's parents' funeral takes place. He is not disturbed by the demise of his parents as he had not been showered with any affection by them instead concentrated only on making money. A lady of his community expresses her condolence to him and leaves. While getting into her car she finds her diamond ring is missing and screams; the lost ring is in Vaseegaran's pocket. Vasee inherits the huge property of his parents and becomes the chairman of 32 companies in his twenties. Though rich he seeks true motherhood affection. He imagines his dream girl and names her Cinderella. He is a Kleptomaniac. He consults his family doctor for a solution. The doctor instructs him to get into love.