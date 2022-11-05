Not Available

Kangaroo Courting

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    It's springtime and love is in the air particularly for Mr. Magoo. Magoo is disappointed to learn his nephew, Waldo, had a fight with his girlfriend, Juliette. Magoo plans to have Waldo and Juliette reunited but instead of going to Juliette's apartment, he goes instead to a boxing ring where a boxing female kangaroo is sparring. Magoo mistakes the kangaroo for Juliette and invites her home to meet Waldo. Unfortunately, the kangaroo is trained to throw punches every time she hears a bell and Waldo is usually at the receiving end of the blows.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images