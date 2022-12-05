Not Available

Kangoku Senkan: Another Story - Hidou no Netorare Sennou Kaizou

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Lieutenant Colonel of the Space Federation Army. Senior investigator Lieri who belongs to the military police investigation department. Head to Earth to accuse big politicians of fraud at a federal conference on Earth. However, along the way, it is a prey to the brainwashing remodeling that is being done secretly! By changing my memory, I was forced to do a "comfort mission" to deal with the libido of all the male crew members on board, even during communication with my beloved husband ...! Aphrodisiac administration, body modification, group oversight ● will collapse both physically and mentally!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images