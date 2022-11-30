Not Available

Kangourou is short pornographic film which I categorize as fleshfilm or fleshflick. Kangourou jumps from fantasy to reality as it follows the two protagonist Ryan Patrix and myself on an erotic train ride. I catch a glimpse of Ryan on the platform while he waits for his train. Once I board the train it’s a little unclear if the stranger, Patrix, is also onboard in the physical or if I invent our interaction. Patrix was not only a joy to work with but he is super sexy and smart, which gave me instant scene boners.