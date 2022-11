Not Available

From Minoru Kawasaki, the director of "The Calamari Wrestler," "Executive Koala," "The Entire World Sinks Except Japan," and "The Rug Cop," comes the epic story of a giant crab who washes ashore, befriends a boy, finds love, and becomes a sports legend. The film has been described by Kawasaki as being 'like Forrest Gump...but with a crab.'