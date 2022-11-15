Каникулы в юбках

Not Available

This is a story about three friends who decided to ride a surf in Mexico. Everything is as it should be: the ocean, girls and golden sand. History does not portend surprises. But not for our heroes, who first of all properly celebrated their arrival. Having hardly woken up in the morning, the guys find themselves in the middle of the beach, they are confused - they do not remember what happened the day before. But soon there are people who refresh their memory: it turns out that last night the guys terribly hurt the international crime boss Juan, who for some reason wants to kill them. Hiding from the persecution, without money and documents, they find salvation - dress up as girls and participate in the women's surfing tournament. Victory will help you win one hundred thousand dollars and get out of the country. But they still don’t know that their imperfect plan will be hindered by love, secret secret services, the mafia and even fighting roosters.