In Erati (Mozambique) is carried out since 2005 Erati Saude Program, focused on the development of the health network. It involves three Spanish NGO, together with the Ministry of Health of Mozambique, and with funding from the Generalitat Valenciana. In Erati live the protagonists of these three stories: The caneta, The capulana Madalena and glass eye. Three stories inspired by real characters and spaces. They are actually one story: the story of the meeting of two worlds in the struggle for life.