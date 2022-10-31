Not Available

The film is based on the philosophy that dreams will be fulfilled, presenting Jai as having a fetish for writing a diary, while changing things that go wrong in his life to have a happy ending. He comes across a pretty girl, played by Shazahn Padamsee, who he is intimidated by and cannot build up the courage to tell her his true feelings. Meanwhile, Vijay Vasanth also takes a liking to her and uses a different method to convey his feelings. Whom the girl falls for forms the crux of the story.