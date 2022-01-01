Not Available

A murder takes place. In order to prove his innocence, prime suspect Ryota (Takahiro Miura) imprisons Akane (Natsuna Watanabe) in his room. Akane, who suspects Ryota committed the murder, happened to be at the murder scene. Ryota begins to think out what happened, but becomes nervous that he won't be able to prove his innocence. Akane then offers to help Ryota. Using a computer and smartphone they work together to prove his innocence. Based on the manga "Kankin Tantei" by Takemaru Abiko (published January 29, 2011 by Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha.).