Kanneshwara Rama (Kannada: ಕನ್ನೇಶ್ವರ ರಾಮ; English: The Legendary Outlaw) is a 1977 Kannada political drama film directed by M. S. Sathyu and produced by the Sharadha Movie Productions banner. The film is based on the novel Kannayya Rama written by the acclaimed writer S. K. Nadig. The story is set in the 1920s during which a young rebellious youth named Kanneshwara Rama opposes to the unjust orders given by the village head and becomes outlawed from the village.[1] The film stars Ananth Nag as the protagonist along with Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Dheerendra Gopal, Venkatesh in the key supporting roles. The film's score and songs were composed by B. V. Karanth who's also enacted as the dacoit cheiftan. The film, upon release, was critically acclaimed and was screened at various film festivals across India and abroad.