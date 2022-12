Not Available

Karan is a college student who refuses to invite friends to his house because, in the past, one of his buddies ran off with his sister and brought embarrassment to the entire family. Making an exception, Karan brings his best friend, Prashanth, home for a visit. But when Prashanth falls for Karan's other sister, Simran, he must choose between his heart and his friend. This touching film by Ravi Chandran features music by Deva.