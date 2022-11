Not Available

Sathyamoorthy, an orphan, vents his feelings in a poem but doesn’t submit it to a magazine. Surprisingly he reads a poem, penned by a girl, in a magazine that is quite similar to what he has written. He is amused and sets off to find the girl. He finds that she is a college student and living in Kutralam. He writes a letter and gets a reply. The friendship develops and it gradually evolves into love.