While his father, Indian government official Jagatpratap Singh (Dilip Kumar), obediently follows the law to the letter, Ravi (Sanjay Dutt) attempts to take the law into his own hands by plotting to kill Kailash (Gulshan Grover) and Prakash (Tej Sapru), two criminals who murdered his friend. As a giant rift grows between the righteous father and temperamental son, a criminal cartel prepares to take both of them down.