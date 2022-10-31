Not Available

Kansas City Murder Factory is a documentary film that explores the murder epidemic in the urban core of Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City Murder Factory is an unscripted experimental documentary told from the perspective of the victim. In the film both observational and traditional forms of filmmaking collide to expose Kansas City's most taboo topic: Murder. This truly inspirational film shows the many hurdles and struggles of the victim's families as they fight to get justice from a system, which manufactures injustice. The film also presents the many challenges of organizations and individuals trying to decrease violent crime in Kansas City, includes compelling commentaries from Kansas City's top spoken word artists.