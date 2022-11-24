Kansas: Miracles Out Of Nowhere

Not Available

2014 marked the 40th Anniversary of KANSAS! The classic lineup reunited, for the first time in more than 30 years, to relive the incredible, untold story of one of the most successful American rock bands. The Feature film includes in-depth interviews with all 6 original members along with Brian May (Queen), David Wild (Rolling Stone), Garth Brooks, and many more! Here how "Dust in the Wind" was just a passing comment away from never being recorded and how "free beer" changed their lives forever!