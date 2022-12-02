Kansas vs. Darwin

Not Available

Character-driven story of the politics and motivations behind the school board decision to challenge the teaching of evolution in Kansas public schools. Kansas educators and scientists organize a worldwide boycott of the hearings, which some say confuses the issues. Participating school board members admit they don't believe in evolution at the outset and some admit they don't understand the science presented by the witnesses. All witnesses brought in by Intelligent Design Network. Film shows both sides with in-depth, revealing interviews and 3-camera coverage of the hearings.