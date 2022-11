Not Available

Jayaraman (Mohanlal) is born as a blind man but with heightened senses of smell, sound and touch. He is trained in the martial art of Kalaripayattu. He works as an elevator operator in an apartment where many reputed people live. One day he happens to encounter a murder in a flat. The killer escapes and Jayaraman is charged with the murder. To prove his innocence to the law, Jayaraman must now find and kill the true murderer.