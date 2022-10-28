Not Available

Kanyaka Talkies (English translation: Virgin Talkies) is an Indian film. It is the debut feature film by K R Manoj, national award winning documentary film maker.[1] The movie revolves around a B-grade movie theatre of the 80s and 90s. While weaving a gripping story around the transformation of the theater into a church, Kanyaka Talkies delves deep into the matrix of body, desire, pleasure and guilt.The film passes through the less traveled landscapes of regional cinema and presents an intimate portrayal of its history and contemporary. Kanyaka Talkies is based on a story by P. V. Shajikumar. The film uses Sync sound technology. Location sound of the film is handled by the National Award winning recordist Harikumar Madhavan Nair and sound design is done by Luxembourg-based sound artist Rajivan Ayyappan