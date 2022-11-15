Kanye West: Saint

Not Available

Kanye West is one of the most recognizable rappers of the 21st Century, transforming the sound of music through his production style and passionate lyrics. Experimenting with different production styles, Kanye's music changed the sound of mainstream music altogether. However, controversial statements would be a constant factor in his career, affecting his life and causing uproar around the pop culture world. On top of that Kanye’s marriage to Kim Kardashian added another layer to the stars overwhelming fame. The constant hounding of press would affect Kayne’s mental state later in his career. Despite his outspoken behaviour, Kayne West has changed the world with his sound and image. Join us as we explore the genius behind the music and the lyrics. This is the story of Kanye West.