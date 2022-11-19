Not Available

In 1970, a string band called "The Possible" was really popular and made a fever among young people. One day, the band received a microphone as the present from a mysterious fan. Miraculously, the microphone was a time-machine that accidentally took them to the future, in 2007, where the modern music rules and they're just an out-of-date item. The only way to bring them back to their glorious time is performing a concert to energize the microphone, the time-machine. But, before the concert could be set, there're still some problems in the new world that they have to deal with.