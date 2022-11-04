Kapetan fandis bastouni

Not Available

Captain Andreas, a widower master learns that the planned departure postponed and the crew discovers hidden in the ship's refrigerator a girl, Marina. The company and the kind of behavior makes him take her with him to his home in Poros, which is home to the sister of Royal and two nephews. The presence of the marina there inflamed passions and causes the scheming sister, culminating when he set sail for the trip. When his ship sinks and he is considered missing, his sister declares him dead, eliminates the Marina and trying to reap his fortune with the help of their lawyer. Some time later, Andrew returns secretly finds Marina, marries her and takes her to his home, where enforce order ...