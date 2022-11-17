Not Available

Yakup and Şemsa are Assyrians living in Berlin with their three children and grandchildren. Twenty-five years ago they migrated from Mardin to Berlin. One day they receive a phone call from Mardin. This unexpected call deals with their son Mikhael, whom they lost twenty-five years ago. All the suffering of the family is refreshed. Yakup and Şemsa go to Mardin with their grandchildren, Nardin, who do not want to leave them alone. This trip will be the beginning of all their personal journeys. When the craftsman Yakup, who had not come for years, abandoned his village and saw his house looted; He will go after his house door. On his journey of finding the door, he will be accompanied by her granddaughter Nardin and the smuggler Remzi.