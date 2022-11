Not Available

Kapitan Torpe is the code name of a reluctant superhero who fights crime and helps the oppressed. He is very unlike his alter ego, Manuel, a production assistant working under a dictatorial director whose only reason for not quitting his job is because he is in love with Mikki, the director’s assistant. As he is thrust deeper and deeper into the world of crime fighting, Miguel realizes that it is easier to be brave in the face of oppression than it is in the face of true love.