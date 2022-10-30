Kapoww Atoi the Ajaib Boy

Not Available

Atoi (Zizan Raja Lawak) dreams of becoming a superhero. One day, he gets struck by lightning and he gets his wish - he can now move as fast as a speeding bullet and he has extraordinary vision. He follows superhero manager Din Abu (Afdlin Shauki) to Kuala Lumpur and makes a name for himself there. Suffering culture shock at first, he gets involved in the social scene and changes his name to Azroy. In fact, when his mother, girlfriend, and friends from his hometown come to visit, Atoi pretends as if he does not know them. Soon, they too turn their backs on Atoi. When Atoi realises his mistakes, it is a case of too little too late as he has lost his powers and the evil force, Alakazambo, has kidnapped his family.