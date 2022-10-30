Kaptn Oskar

Not Available

The turbulent relationship between Oskar and Alex ends in a big blaze, Alex has set fire in Oskar's apartment. So Oskar decides that everything shall be different with the next one and he makes a deal with fun-loving Masha: sleeping together but no making love. They both drift through Berlin and through their lives, sometimes playful, sometimes obsessively. And even Masha has her issues. While trying to build up a "normal" relationship, both Masha and Oskar reach their limits. - Written by Claudia Romdhane