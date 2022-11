Not Available

Prepare to laugh yourselves silly when two aliens up to no good face some dizzying dilemmas in these animated romps. Kaput is the squat one with a mohawk of red hair who thinks he's a martial arts specialist (yeah, right!). Zosky's the string bean-looking alien with yellow tendrils who's more laissez-faire about killing and mayhem. Together, they're irresistible as they stoop to conquer other worlds but always get their comeuppance.