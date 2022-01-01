KARA 1st JAPAN TOUR 2012 KARASIA

Not Available

Karasia is the first concert tour by South Korean girl group Kara. This is their very first independent concert in Asia region. The first concert are scheduled at Seoul, South Korea starting mid-February. And at the same time, Kara will embark their very first Japan Nationwide concert starting at Yokohama, sharing the same tour name as their Asia tour. The concert will also include countries like China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and others. The tour concluded on May 27, at Saitama, Japan. The tour drew around 150 thousand people with every single seat sold for each concert. The last concert was broadcast live through streaming in 60 different theaters throughout Japan, and all the tickets to the theaters were sold out as well. All solo songs that the girls performed in the Japanese tour was released on the album Kara Collection in September 5, 2012.