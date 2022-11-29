Not Available

Wu wins the Regional Karaoke Championship in Hong Kong at the cost of his Taiwanese friend Gao`s loss. When Gao`s love interest Ah Hu accepts Wu`s marriage proposal, the rivalry between these two Karaoke champions turns into a lifelong competition. But during the peak of his singing career, Wu suddenly decides to give up all the fame and fortune and disappear from Hong Kong with his two children. Just when Wu thinks he could take all his secrets with him to his grave, Gao finds him and comes to wreak havoc at Kara Village. With the news about his long-lost wife at stake, Wu is forced to come out of retirement for one last duel between the two Karaoke champions.