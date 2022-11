Not Available

It is the Fatih's reign.. When the ship of Naval Captain Yunus is on the way to return to the country, the ship is stopped and controlled by the Black Pirate and his men. All the the treasure and monies are taken by him. The pirate is protected by Prince Nikolas of Kos. They always plunder Turkish villages. Fatih orders Kara Murat to take care of them and save the Captain and his men.