A local town in Japan, 10 years after the unprecedented earthquake. Toritaro and Sachiko live modestly. Every year, when "that day" comes, the two, who do not have a grave, throw a handmade lantern with the girl Chitose into a nearby river to commemorate the dead. The memories of the earthquake were fading from the people, but Toritaro had a big scar that never disappeared. Anxiety was spreading in the town. It grew bigger and bigger.