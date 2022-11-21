Karagattakaran

Not Available

The story revolves around the Indian folk dancers life. The story is completely Entertaining which also brings in the flavors of the villages in tamilnadu. The hero of the movie Ramarajan is a folk dancer. He comes to perform a dance in a village festival. There he was challenged by the local folk dancer(The heroine of the film) of the village for dance competition. At this stage love develops between these two dancers. The local village president has an eye for the heroine and acts as barrier to their love. How these two dancers succeed in their love is hold in a entertaining manner with some nice comedies and interesting twists in the screen play. One of the main highlight of the film is the comedy track of Goundamani and Senthil. This film has famous banana comedy which is still one of the best comedy in kollywood. Its nice family entertaining movie. The songs are very good. Music by Illayaraja who is one of the famous greatest musician in India.