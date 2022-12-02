Karajan: Mozart Violin Concerto No 5, Dvorak Symphony No 9 1966

Not Available

Combining the forces of two of the 20th century's greatest musicians - Yehudi Menuhin and Herbert von Karajan in their only recorded performance together - this magnificent programme marks a high point in filmed classical music, directed by master filmmaker and long-time Karajan collaborator Henri-Georges Clouzot. Herbert von Karajan conducts the Wiener Symphoniker and the Berliner Philharmoniker in performances of Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5, and Dvorak's Symphony No. 9, filmed in 1966 by film director Henry-Georges Clouzot.