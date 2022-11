Not Available

Short about the first French Himalayan expedition of 1936 under management of Henry de Ségogne, with Jean Charignon, Pierre Allain, Raymond Leininger, Jean Carle, Jean Deudon, Louis Neltner, Jacques Azémar, doctor Jeand Arlaud and cinematographer Marcel Ichac. It's the story of the ascent of the Karakoram and final failure because of weather conditions. The film won a Silver Lion at the Venice film festival of 1938.