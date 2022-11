Not Available

Karalu Miriyalu is a romantic comedy with fantasy elements, In which, Michael Gambon who played the Dumbledore character in Harry Potter film is making his debut in a tollywood through this movie. The film deals with very common in every house that a husband or a wife may get angry on petty issues and pick up fights. But that doesn’t mean that there is no love between the two due to these petty fights. The theme of the film is that where there is love there is pie fights.