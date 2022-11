Not Available

The picture unfolds in an alternative history at the beginning of the 20th century. The monarchy of Europe and the higher nobility consist of those who hide their true origin and secretly rule the world. The young anarchist Karamora, who lost her beloved in a fight with representatives of a secret organization, decides to challenge the centuries-old rule of the nobility, avenge lost love and try to change the world. Gathering like-minded people, he declares war.