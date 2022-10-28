Not Available

Young sex worker Sa is the protagonist of Visra Vichit Vadakan's first feature film. Sa was sent to Bangkok when she was just 15. After three years in a factory, she decided to become a sex worker in order to support her family. Four years later, Vichit Vadakan met her and invited her to be the subject of this film. She documented Sa's life in the city and in the country and also wrote a fictional script for her to act in. Karaoke Girl is made from these building blocks of real life and fiction.