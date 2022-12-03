Karaoke Man

Not Available

When an introverted comic book illustrator discovers that the costume of an obscure Eastern European superhero supplies him with the courage to sing Karaoke without fear, he uses his new found voice to woo the bar's cutest waitress, an aspiring singer-songwriter in need of a little magic herself. Will he realize in time, that he can only win her love by learning that the power is not in the suit, but in his heart. An indie romantic comedy filled with quirky characters and even though you may not admit it, reminds you a little of your life.