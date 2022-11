Not Available

Karas: The Revelation is about the battle between supernatural forces on the streets of modern-day Japan. The Revelation covers the true identity of newly-minted Karas (spiritual protector of humanity from demonic forces) Otaha, who returns to his hometown to rescue a friend from gangsters. Meanwhile, evil Karas Eko continues his campaign of terror against mankind with the aid of a multi-headed dragon summoned by the powers of rogue demon Nue.