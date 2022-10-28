Karate Girl

Not Available

In Okinawa, Ayaka Kurenai was born in the world’s greatest legendary Karate family. When she was a child, her family was attacked by a mysterious gang that seeks legendary black belt. Her father Soujiro Kurenai was killed and her younger sister was taken in front of her. Time has passed. In Yokohama, she was spending her life as a normal high school girl, hiding her real name and her status as a heir of the legendary Karate family. However, one incident brought her a fateful encounter with her sister who was separated in their childhood. But, her sister was raised as a heartless killing machine by the mysterious gang who took her. .