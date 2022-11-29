Karate Kat: Aristokratic Kapers

Not Available

Karate Kat betrays the myth of a graceful feline in his half-hour animated series. First aired on The Comic Strip in the late '80s, The Aristokratic Kapers follows a martial arts expert who heads the McClaw Detective Agency. The crime-fighting fur ball must contend with a trio of evil-doing misfits: Sumo Cat, Burglar Cat, and Mafia Cat. Karate Kat is joined by other lively characters like Meow-Baby, Katmandu, and Cat Gut. Using his sixth sense and somewhat questionable physical prowess, Kat takes the view on a series of misadventures.