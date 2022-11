Not Available

The danger of any movie series that spans several sequels is that you've got a lot of backstory to catch people up on who might not have seen or remembered what happened in the previous outings. For instance, what happened in the first five Karate Warrior movies? This dude acquired a super powered punch that allowed him to beat up a cow. What now? Clearly, we have a lot of catching up to do with Karate Warrior Anthony!