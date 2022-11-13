Каратист-хранитель

Not Available

The cartoon starting scene starts outside of the house and then goes to Tom, who was taking a nap but was woken up by Jerry. Tom peeks through the mouse hole to see what the noise was and sees Jerry smacking a punching bag that looks like a cat. After Jerry finishes with the punching bag, his spiritual mentor appears and asks him if he's ready to take on the cat, which is Tom. Jerry nods yes. After Jerry walks out of his mouse hole he sees Tom at the end of a hallway and becomes afraid of him, until Tom starts to mock Jerry. He then laughs at the thought of Jerry defeating him. Jerry then decides to go and fight Tom until Tom pulls out a flyswatter and hits Jerry with it a couple of times. After the beating, Tom then slingshots Jerry with the flyswatter back into his mouse hole where he runs into one of his walls. Jerry's spiritual mentor appears again and gives Jerry a gong to ring that summons a "Karate Guard" named Momo-sumo (played by Spike) to aid him whenever he needs help.