Tiana Alexandra (the only woman to be trained by Bruce Lee) is the innovator of KARATIX, a unique exercise and self-defense training program. It combines elements of dance and combat art disciplines to develop self defense skills which the beginner can learn at home through regular practice. Tiana Alexandra instructs a class in an aerobics studio setting with 80's pop music that was sung and written by herself. She released some music videos in France in the mid 1980's.