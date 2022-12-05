Not Available

The ancient city of Soligalich, as if frozen in space and time…The city is an open-air museum, with a beautiful and majestic temple architecture fading into oblivion. There is still no gas heating in the city, and the smell of clean snow and stove smoke is in the streets. In the sapogo-katalny shop, which stands on the site of the former temple, women manually create felt boots. They work hard and hard, give birth and raise children! And each has its own destiny…Unique Russian women, worthy of the brush of the best artists, the guardians of the ancient craft, the ancient tradition. The backbone of our country, its essence and salt.